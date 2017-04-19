Fox 8 Recipe Box: Vegetarian Chili

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Who needs meat to make a hearty and flavorful bowl of chili? Not Chef John Selick!
Chef Selick is the executive chef with Sodexo Healthcare Services at University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and he shared a 'Chili No Carne' recipe with Fox 8's Wayne Dawson. Chef Selick uses fresh vegetables and spices to give this dish a powerful punch of flavor.
Chef Selick is one of 40 chefs participating in the 12th Annual Chili Cookoff for Autism. Click here for information about this delicious and important benefit.
Chili No Carne
The rich flavors of classic chili are replicated in this vegetarian version by slowly caramelizing ingredients and spices to create a warm and comforting chili.
Makes 3 quarts
Chef John Selick from University Hospitals and Sodexo
Ingredients
Onion, small diced one each
Red Pepper, small diced 1 each
Fresh Garlic, minced 3 cloves
Chili Powder 1½ Tablespoons
Cumin 1½ Tablespoons
Onion Powder 2 teaspoons
Garlic Powder 2 teaspoons
Sweet Potato, roasted and pureed 4 each
Tomato Paste 2 Tablespoons
Canned Diced Tomatoes 14.5oz can
Black Beans, drained and rinsed ½ can
Garbanzo Beans, drained and rinsed ½ can
Vegetable Stock 1½ quart
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Heat Olive Oil (no listed) in a pot over medium heat
Add onions, peppers and garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 3 minutes
Add spices and cook for 30 seconds until toasted
Add tomato paste and cook until it caramelizes, continuously stirring for 2 minutes
Add roasted and pureed sweet potatoes and stir for 3 minutes, allowing flavors to deepen and continue to caramelize
Add remaining ingredients: diced tomatoes, black beans and vegetable stock and allow to simmer for one hour.