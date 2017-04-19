Fox 8 Recipe Box: Vegetarian Chili

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Who needs meat to make a hearty and flavorful bowl of chili? Not Chef John Selick!

Chef Selick is the executive chef with Sodexo Healthcare Services at University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and he shared a 'Chili No Carne' recipe with Fox 8's Wayne Dawson. Chef Selick uses fresh vegetables and spices to give this dish a powerful punch of flavor.

Chef Selick is one of 40 chefs participating in the 12th Annual Chili Cookoff for Autism. Click here for information about this delicious and important benefit.

Chili No Carne

The rich flavors of classic chili are replicated in this vegetarian version by slowly caramelizing ingredients and spices to create a warm and comforting chili.

Makes 3 quarts

Chef John Selick from University Hospitals and Sodexo

Ingredients

Onion, small diced one each

Red Pepper, small diced 1 each

Fresh Garlic, minced 3 cloves

Chili Powder 1½ Tablespoons

Cumin 1½ Tablespoons

Onion Powder 2 teaspoons

Garlic Powder 2 teaspoons

Sweet Potato, roasted and pureed 4 each

Tomato Paste 2 Tablespoons

Canned Diced Tomatoes 14.5oz can

Black Beans, drained and rinsed ½ can

Garbanzo Beans, drained and rinsed ½ can

Vegetable Stock 1½ quart

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Heat Olive Oil (no listed) in a pot over medium heat

Add onions, peppers and garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 3 minutes

Add spices and cook for 30 seconds until toasted

Add tomato paste and cook until it caramelizes, continuously stirring for 2 minutes

Add roasted and pureed sweet potatoes and stir for 3 minutes, allowing flavors to deepen and continue to caramelize

Add remaining ingredients: diced tomatoes, black beans and vegetable stock and allow to simmer for one hour.