Fox 8 Recipe Box: Vegetarian Chili

Posted 7:18 am, April 19, 2017, by , Updated at 07:19AM, April 19, 2017

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Who needs meat to make a hearty and flavorful bowl of chili? Not Chef John Selick!

Chef Selick is the executive chef with Sodexo Healthcare Services at University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and he shared a 'Chili No Carne' recipe with Fox 8's Wayne Dawson. Chef Selick uses fresh vegetables and spices to give this dish a powerful punch of flavor.

Chef Selick is one of 40 chefs participating in the 12th Annual Chili Cookoff for Autism. Click here for information about this delicious and important benefit.

Chili No Carne

The rich flavors of classic chili are replicated in this vegetarian version by slowly caramelizing ingredients and spices to create a warm and comforting chili.
Makes 3 quarts

Chef John Selick from University Hospitals and Sodexo

 Ingredients

Onion, small diced                                          one each
Red Pepper, small diced                                 1 each
Fresh Garlic, minced                                       3 cloves
Chili Powder                                                   1½ Tablespoons
Cumin                                                             1½ Tablespoons
Onion Powder                                                 2 teaspoons
Garlic Powder                                                 2 teaspoons
Sweet Potato, roasted and pureed                  4 each
Tomato Paste                                                  2 Tablespoons
Canned Diced Tomatoes                                14.5oz can
Black Beans, drained and rinsed                    ½ can
Garbanzo Beans, drained and rinsed              ½ can
Vegetable Stock                                              1½ quart
Salt and pepper                                               to taste

Method
Heat Olive Oil (no listed) in a pot over medium heat

Add onions, peppers and garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 3 minutes

Add spices and cook for 30 seconds until toasted

Add tomato paste and cook until it caramelizes, continuously stirring for 2 minutes

Add roasted and pureed sweet potatoes and stir for 3 minutes, allowing flavors to deepen and continue to caramelize

Add remaining ingredients: diced tomatoes, black beans and vegetable stock and allow to simmer for one hour.

 