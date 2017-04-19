Councilman Zack Reed announces run for Cleveland mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed announced Wednesday afternoon his candidacy to be the next mayor.

The event at the Murtis H. Taylor Center started with a prayer. The councilman told the group is thoughts and prayers go out to all of those affected by the death of Robert Godwin, Sr. earlier this week.

"I am pleased and honored to announce my candidacy for mayor of the city of Cleveland. During my 16 years in city council, I have gained an understanding of the complexities of this city; from our downtown neighborhoods to the wards and neighborhoods outside of the bright lights of downtown. We cannot have prosperity without safety and currently, our city is not a safe city," Reed said in a statement.

He joins a field of candidates including current Mayor Frank Jackson, Councilman Jeff Johnson and former East Cleveland Mayor Eric Brewer.

Reed has served four terms as a councilman.