Cleveland police seek info in hit-and-run crash that killed woman

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a hit-and-run crash that took the life of a 52-year-old woman.

Veronica Carter was crossing the street on St. Clair Avenue at East 102nd Street at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by a car. The driver left the scene.

Carter was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Monday.

Investigators recovered debris at the scene. A witness told police the car was traveling at a high rate of speed.

According to the witness, the suspect’s car was likely a mid-2000s Ford Escape. It was dark in color with damage to the front end.

The witness also reported to Cleveland police the driver appeared to be a woman with either a child or child’s seat in the back seat.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police Accident Unit at 216-623-5290.