Cherry Chicken Salad

Recipe courtesy of Amarena Fabbri

2 ½ c. cubed cooked chicken breast

1/3 c. drained Fabbri Amarena cherries (save syrup)

1/3 c. chopped celery

1/3 c. chopped tart apple

1/3 c. chopped pecans, toasted

½ c. mayonnaise

4 tsp buttermilk

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

6 or 7 croissants, split

In a large bowl, combine the chicken, cherries, celery, apple and pecans.

In another bowl, combine the mayonnaise, buttermilk, salt, and pepper. Add to chicken mixture and mix well. Spoon ½ c. chicken salad onto each croissant.

Enjoy!

Amarena Fabbri products are available on Amazon.