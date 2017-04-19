Cherry Chicken Salad

Posted 8:08 am, April 19, 2017, by

Cherry Chicken Salad
Recipe courtesy of Amarena Fabbri

2 ½ c. cubed cooked chicken breast
1/3 c. drained Fabbri Amarena cherries (save syrup)
1/3 c. chopped celery
1/3 c. chopped tart apple
1/3 c. chopped pecans, toasted
½ c. mayonnaise
4 tsp buttermilk
½ tsp salt
½  tsp pepper
6 or 7 croissants, split

In a large bowl, combine the chicken, cherries, celery, apple and pecans.

In another bowl, combine the mayonnaise, buttermilk, salt, and pepper.  Add to chicken mixture and mix well.  Spoon ½ c. chicken salad onto each croissant.

Enjoy!
Amarena Fabbri products are available on Amazon.