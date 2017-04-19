Celebrate Earth Day with this delicious Chicken Lettuce Wrap recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Earth Day is a good reason to think about where the food you eat actually comes from. Giant Eagle Market District Chef Paul Ondo wants to remind us all that we can make a difference in our environment simply with the foods we choose to buy at the grocery story.

Chef Ondo likes to create 'sustainable' recipes and in honor of Earth Day 2017 he shared one of his favorite dishes with Fox 8's Kristi Capel. Click here to learn more about Giant Eagle Market District.

ORGANIC CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS

Serves: 2-4 Prep Time: 5 Min. Cook Time: 20 Min.

Ingredients:

1 Lb Shredded Organic Chicken

2 Heads Hydroponic Bibb lettuce

2 Ounces Shredded Radishes

½ Ounces Basil

2 Lemons, zested and juiced

1 Cup Market District Olive Oil

2 Ounces Red Onion, shaved

2 Ounces Carrots, shredded

3 Ounces Cucumber, shredded

Salt and Pepper To Taste

Directions:

1: Season your favorite cuts of chicken and cook until there is an internal temperature of 165º. Cool the chicken to room temperature before enjoying.

2: While the chicken is cooking begin preparing all of the vegetables to the size you desire. Once the vegetables are prepared keep refrigerated until ready to use.

3: Make the vinaigrette by placing basil, lemon zest and juice in a blender or food processor, blend slowly while drizzling in the olive oil, and then adjust the taste with salt and pepper as desired.

4: In a bowl combine the vegetables and chicken then dress with the basil lemon vinaigrette, and fill the hydroponic lettuce with the filling, then enjoy.