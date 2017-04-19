× Cavs playoff parties: Here’s how to keep the party going during Games 3 & 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers are on the road for the next couple playoff games, and the party will continue here in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers announced more information Wednesday about the upcoming watch parties for Round 1 Games 3 and 4. Game 3 is Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m.; Game 4 is Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m.

The Cavaliers, who lead NBA Round 1 against the Indiana Pacers, 2-0, will be on the road for the next two games.

Here is everything you need to know about parties at Quicken Loans Arena:

Doors to the Q will open one hour before tip-off.

The games will be shown on the Humongotron, and there will be entertainment team performances, halftime acts and a series of games and inflatables.

TICKET INFO:

Admission is $5 per ticket with all proceeds being donated to benefit community charitable efforts.

Tickets for Round 1, Games 3 and 4 are on sale now; they can be purchased at Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations and the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office. Click here to buy tickets directly from the Cavs website. The Cavs said as each playoff round unfolds, fans can get tickets as they become available at the same locations.

PARKING:

Limited parking for Cavs Official Road Game Watch Parties at The Q during Round 1, Games 3 and 4 will be available in the Gateway East Garage for $5.00. As rounds continue during the playoffs, updated parking prices will be communicated.

Here is how the rest of the Round 1 schedule could play out: Game 5: Tuesday, April 25 at Quicken Loans Arena (If necessary)

Game 6: Thursday, April 27 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (If necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, April 29 at Quicken Loans Arena (If necessary)