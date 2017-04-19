Can social media help you exercise more? New study says ‘yes’

We’re told that having an exercise buddy encourages us to work out. Now, a new study shows that exercise is socially contagious — and that your Facebook and Twitter friends may be all the buddies you need to keep active.

The study, conducted by researchers from the MIT Sloan School of Management, was published in Nature Communications. It recorded daily exercise patterns and social network ties of more than 1 million people, who, between them, ran more than 217 miles over five years.

The study not only showed that exercise is contagious, but that the contagion breaks down along gender lines. It showed that both men and women influence men, but only women influence other women.

Less active runners were also found to have influenced more active runners. But more active runners didn’t influence less active runners.

The study suggests that social influence and peer pressure could be encouraging the spread of health-related habits.

