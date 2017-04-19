Bill O’Reilly out at Fox News Channel following harassment allegations

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the company said in a statement.

The announcement follows reports that five women had been paid millions of dollars to keep quiet about harassment allegations.

O’Reilly had been scheduled to return from a vacation next Monday. He was photographed in Rome shaking Pope Francis’ hand on Wednesday.

It marks a stunning end to a near perfect marriage between a pugnacious personality and network. For two decades O’Reilly has ruled the “no spin zone” with cable news’ most popular show, and his ratings had never been higher.

