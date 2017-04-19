× April 19, 2017

David Cooks: Cherry Chicken Salad

David gives chicken salad a twist by adding Fabbri Amarena cherries. Click here for the recipe. Click here to purchase Fabbri Amarena cherries.

Kitchen Gadgets from Sur La Table

The next time you step into the kitchen to cook you may want to grab a few new items. Brittany Reilly, Resident Chef from Sur La Table at Crocker Park, shares a few new innovative kitchen gadgets. www.surlatable.com

Earth Day Recycle Ideas

Saturday is Earth Day! You can celebrate by finding new uses for items you have laying around the house. Eileen Adkins from Leen On Me Organizing has a few inspiring ideas. www.LeenOnMeOrganizing.com

Ribsticks

It’s a fresh take on barbecue now open in University Heights. Ribsticks: 13892 Cedar Rd., University Heights 44118 / 216.202.4105 www.ribsticksbbq.com

Sweet Dish and Darling

Bring the scent of spring indoors with the help of Sarah Sampsell from Sweet Dish and Darling. www.darlingcandles.com

Sweet Dish & Darling on Facebook

Instagram @sweetdcandles

Sweet Dish & Darling on Etsy

Blue Lake Botanicals

Lynn Zukowski from Blue Lake Botanicals teaches how to brew iced tea with cold water. Be sure to catch her this Sunday, April 23rd from Noon – 4 p.m. at Penitentiary Glen Reservation in Kirtland for an Earth Day celebration. https://www.facebook.com/bluelakebotanicals/ & http://bluelakebotanicals.com/

Moonstruck CLE

Little Italy is a fabulous place to grab a bite to eat but it’s also home to a few quaint boutiques including Moonstruck CLE. 11917 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland 44106 (Little Italy) http://www.moonstruckcle.com/ & https://www.facebook.com/moonstruckcle/