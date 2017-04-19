April 19, 2017
David Cooks: Cherry Chicken Salad
David gives chicken salad a twist by adding Fabbri Amarena cherries. Click here for the recipe. Click here to purchase Fabbri Amarena cherries.
Kitchen Gadgets from Sur La Table
The next time you step into the kitchen to cook you may want to grab a few new items. Brittany Reilly, Resident Chef from Sur La Table at Crocker Park, shares a few new innovative kitchen gadgets. www.surlatable.com
Earth Day Recycle Ideas
Saturday is Earth Day! You can celebrate by finding new uses for items you have laying around the house. Eileen Adkins from Leen On Me Organizing has a few inspiring ideas. www.LeenOnMeOrganizing.com
Ribsticks
It’s a fresh take on barbecue now open in University Heights. Ribsticks: 13892 Cedar Rd., University Heights 44118 / 216.202.4105 www.ribsticksbbq.com
Sweet Dish and Darling
Bring the scent of spring indoors with the help of Sarah Sampsell from Sweet Dish and Darling. www.darlingcandles.com
Sweet Dish & Darling on Facebook
Instagram @sweetdcandles
Sweet Dish & Darling on Etsy
Blue Lake Botanicals
Lynn Zukowski from Blue Lake Botanicals teaches how to brew iced tea with cold water. Be sure to catch her this Sunday, April 23rd from Noon – 4 p.m. at Penitentiary Glen Reservation in Kirtland for an Earth Day celebration. https://www.facebook.com/bluelakebotanicals/ & http://bluelakebotanicals.com/
Moonstruck CLE
Little Italy is a fabulous place to grab a bite to eat but it’s also home to a few quaint boutiques including Moonstruck CLE. 11917 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland 44106 (Little Italy) http://www.moonstruckcle.com/ & https://www.facebook.com/moonstruckcle/