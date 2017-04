Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday’s sunshine drove inland temperatures into the 60s, but a pesky lake breeze kept things a little cooler in downtown Cleveland (blue line):

We will basically see a repeat today, except highs will be a little warmer both inland and near the shoreline.

The next weather-maker will arrive on Wednesday-Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Here is your 8 Day Forecast:

