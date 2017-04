Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Urban Bulk Foods

It’s a piece of the country…right here in the city. We’re shopping at a place you’ll be surprised to find minutes from downtown Cleveland. Affordable spices, baking ingredients, local honey, Amish butter are just a few treasures at Urban Bulk Foods. 14021 Madison Ave., Lakewood 44107 / 216.644.6911 https://www.facebook.com/URBAN-BULK-FOODS-994636870586572/