Surveillance video shows Facebook murder suspect being chased by police in Erie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE, Pa. -- Surveillance video shows police cars in Erie, Pa., chasing the vehicle of the Facebook murder suspect just moments before he died.

The video was shared by Denny's Service Center in the 2800 block of Buffalo Road.

Police said Steve Stephens, 37, murdered a man on East 93rd Street in Cleveland Sunday afternoon. Stephens posted video of the crime on his Facebook page, then in a series of other live videos, claimed to have killed others.

According to Cleveland police, 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. was the only victim found.

A nationwide manhunt ensued, and there was no sign of Stephens until just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. That's when workers at an Erie McDonald's recognized Stephens as he made an order in the drive-thru.

They called police, who then spotted his vehicle. Troopers in marked patrol cars initiated a pursuit that lasted about two miles.

That's when Stephens' car is seen on the surveillance video.

Troopers attempted a PIT maneuver to disable Stephens' vehicle, and as it was spinning out of control, police say Stephens pulled a pistol and shot himself in the head. The crash is not shown on the surveillance video.

**Continuing coverage, HERE**