Still no sign of Facebook murder suspect; police to give update on search at press conference

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Despite a nationwide manhunt since Sunday, there is no sign of the suspect wanted for killing a Cleveland man and posting video of the act on Facebook.

Police say Steve Stephens, 37, murdered a man on East 93rd Street Sunday afternoon.

Stephens posted video of the crime on his Facebook page, then in a series of other live videos, claimed to kill others. According to Cleveland police, 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. is the only victim.

The search for Stephens was expanded to multiple states, as officers and agents continue to investigate hundreds of tips. As of last night, there were no credible leads to his location, according to Cleveland police.

Police are expected to give an update in the case during a 9:30 a.m. press conference today.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, officers have searched several locations tied to Stephens and recovered weapons. He did not find any specifics of where they were found.

Stephens is 6 foot 1 and weighs 244 pounds. He is bald with a beard. Police said he was last driving a white 2016 Ford Fusion with temporary tag E363630. Williams told reporters on Monday there is no reason to believe the suspect is no longer driving that vehicle.

Investigating agencies and Crime Stoppers are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's capture.

If you see Stephens, please call 911 immediately. Anyone with additional information or tips should dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.

