Son accused of stabbing father in chest with chopsticks

ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria man faces charges for allegedly stabbing his father with a set of chopsticks.

According to police reports, it happened Sunday at just after 10 p.m. at their Hampton Drive home.

The victim told police that he’d told his son not to allow his girlfriend to stay the night at their home anymore. He said it set his son into a rage that started out as verbal. He said his son threatened to kill him and his wife and began pushing him into a corner.

The son at that point allegedly grabbed a pair of chopsticks and stabbed his father in the left ribcage.

The son, Mark Meier Jr., 20, faces a charge of felonious assault in the case.