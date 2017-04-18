‘We have closure’: CLE officials respond after Facebook murder suspect is found dead

ERIE, Pa. -- Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Erie, Pa.
"We have closure in regards to the search for Steve Stephens," Mayor Frank Jackson said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Chief Calvin Williams said that at just after 11 a.m. Pennsylvania State Police received a tip that Stephens' vehicle was seen in a McDonald's parking lot near Erie, Pa.
A press release from the PA State Police states that troopers immediately began to canvas the area for Stephens and located him in his vehicle a short time later.
Troopers in marked patrol cars initiated a pursuit that lasted around two miles. The troopers attempted a PIT maneuver to disable Stephens' vehicle, and as it was spinning out of control, police say Stephens pulled a pistol and shot himself in the head.
A patrol trooper was not able to stop in time and slid into Stephens' vehicle. There were no injuries to law enforcement or members of the public.
Chief Williams: We’ve talked before about people not living their lives on social media, and being truthful on social media and not harming people via social media. And this is a prime example. This is something that should not have been shared around the world, period.
Jackson: Ultimately one of the things this taught us … that we cannot resolve this type of violence unless we function and operate and have the same compassion and commitment we’ve shown here as a community.
