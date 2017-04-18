Police: Vehicles stolen from slain couple’s car dealership

CLEVELAND — Two cars were stolen from a used car dealership in Cleveland where a husband and wife were shot and killed last week, authorities said on Tuesday.

Michael Kuznick and Trina Tomola were found dead by their 19-year-old son inside the Mr. Car Sales dealership on East 185th Street Friday night.

Both had been shot in the head.

Although some property was missing from the dealership, authorities, at the time, were unsure if any cars had been taken.

Now, it is known that two vehicles are missing and considered stolen. Police say residents should keep their eyes open for a white, 1999, two-door Chevrolet Tahoe, with gold trim and beige or taupe leather interior. Also, be on the lookout for a silver, 2008, four-door BMW. The 528i vehicle model is prominent on the right side of the trunk lid.

If you see either vehicle, please call 911 immediately.

The case remains under investigation.

