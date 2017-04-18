Owe Uncle Sam? Here’s a list of ‘Tax Day’ deals and freebies to help you cope

Tax returns are due today — April 18, 2017 — as is any remaining money you owe to Uncle Sam for 2016!

But if that’s a lot, don’t worry. Restaurants and other businesses are offering big discounts and freebies to help you cope.

Here is a full list:

Bob Evans: Get 30 percent off your entire purchase with this coupon.

Boston Market: Get a half chicken individual meal for $10.40.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Get a ‘Big Bagel Bundle’ for $10.40.

Chuck E. Cheese: Get a large cheese pizza for free with the purchase of a large pizza.

Cinnabon: Get two free Classic Bites

Hungry Howie’s: Get a medium one-topping pizza for 15 cents when you buy a large one-topping pizza at menu price using promo code TAXDAY.

Planet Fitness: Get a free hydromassage through April 22 with a coupon.

Sonic Drive-In: Get half-priced cheeseburgers at participating locations.

World of Beer: Patrons can get a free beer at participating locations.