Owe Uncle Sam? Here’s a list of ‘Tax Day’ deals and freebies to help you cope

Tax returns are due today — April 18, 2017 — as is any remaining money you owe to Uncle Sam for 2016!
But if that’s a lot, don’t worry. Restaurants and other businesses are offering big discounts and freebies to help you cope.
Here is a full list:
Bob Evans: Get 30 percent off your entire purchase with this coupon.
Boston Market: Get a half chicken individual meal for $10.40.
Bruegger’s Bagels: Get a ‘Big Bagel Bundle’ for $10.40.
Chuck E. Cheese: Get a large cheese pizza for free with the purchase of a large pizza.
Cinnabon: Get two free Classic Bites
Hungry Howie’s: Get a medium one-topping pizza for 15 cents when you buy a large one-topping pizza at menu price using promo code TAXDAY.
Planet Fitness: Get a free hydromassage through April 22 with a coupon.
Sonic Drive-In: Get half-priced cheeseburgers at participating locations.
World of Beer: Patrons can get a free beer at participating locations.