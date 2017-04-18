Ohio pastor says foster son died playing ‘Superman’ game

DAYTON, Ohio — A former Ohio pastor now charged with murder says his 2-year-old foster son died after hitting his head on a wall while playing what they called “the Superman game.”

At trial Monday, the attorney for Torace Weaver says his client was spinning the boy around when the child’s head accidentally hit a corner. The attorney says the 38-year-old Dayton man panicked when it happened, which is why he initially told police the boy had fallen.

The coroner says the boy had 20 head injuries, a severe burn on his arm and other injuries on his back. Prosecutors say Weaver cannot explain the burn and never had it treated. The boy died of a catastrophic skull fracture on Nov. 18, 2015.

Weaver’s wife is also on trial, charged with endangering children.