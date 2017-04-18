No threats of violence, misconduct in Steve Stephens’ work history at behavioral health facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The agency that employed the alleged Facebook murder suspect says in a statement that Steve Stephens was never disciplined for harassment, threats of violence or other misconduct since he was hired in 2008.

Beech Brook, a behavioral health agency, said Stephens has been terminated from his position at the facility and that extra security is in place there as a precaution.

Police say Stephens, 37, murdered a man on East 93rd Street in Cleveland Sunday afternoon. Stephens posted video of the crime on his Facebook page, then in a series of other live videos, claimed to kill others. According to Cleveland police, 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. is the only victim.

There is now a national manhunt underway to find Stephens.

Beech Brook was closed Monday out of concern for staff, clients and visitors. But it was set to reopen today with additional security measures in place.

The statement posted to Beech Brook’s website Tuesday said:

“We have had many questions about Mr. Stephens’ role at Beech Brook. He was hired in 2008 as a youth mentor. In 2015, he became a vocational specialist for our Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) team for youth and young adults. Beech Brook has terminated Mr. Stephens’ employment, effective April 17, 2017. He will not be permitted to enter any Beech Brook facility. Beech Brook conducts extensive background checks on all employees, including Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) record checks. Checks on Mr. Stephens did not reveal any criminal activity. While an employee, he received corrective action notes related to incomplete paperwork and missed appointments, but no disciplinary actions related to harassment, threats of violence or other misconduct. Beech Brook is grateful to law enforcement for their work on this case. Any questions about the criminal investigation should be directed to the authorities.”

Stephens is 6 foot 1 and weighs 244 pounds. He is bald with a beard. Police said he was last driving a white 2016 Ford Fusion with temporary tag E363630. Williams told reporters on Monday there is no reason to believe the suspect is no longer driving that vehicle.

Investigating agencies and Crime Stoppers are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s capture.

If you see Stephens, please call 911 immediately. Anyone with additional information or tips should dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Continuing coverage of this story here.