Asparagus

There are many ways to love asparagus. Farmer Lee Jones and Chef Matthew Ward from the Culinary Vegetable Institute share new ways to love the spring veggie. www.culinaryvegetableinstitute.com

The Culinary Vegetable Institute at the Chef’s Garden

Vegetable Showcase: Asparagus

Friday, May 5, 2017

6:30pm – 9:30pm