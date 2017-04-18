× Family of murder suspect speaks out, sends condolences to Godwin family

CLEVELAND – The family of Steve Stephens says they are heartbroken and wants to extend condolences to the family of murder victim, Robert Godwin, Sr.

Stephens, who shot and killed himself following a police chase Tuesday in Erie, Pa., killed Godwin Sunday afternoon, according to authorities, and then posted a video of the murder on Facebook.

“We have wanted to reach out to the family the last couple of days,” said Maggie Green, Stephens’ mother. “I wanted them to know how sorry we are for what happened.”

Green and her family said they also wanted to thank the Godwin family for forgiving her son.

“That means so much,” Green said.

Members of the Godwin family have said they forgive Stephens. They also said they wanted him to surrender to police, and were hoping he would not take his own life.

Joy Lane, Stephens’ former girlfriend, said this is a very difficult time for her and Stephens family.

“We are grieving,” Lane said. “This is terrible. We loved him.”

