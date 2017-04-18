× Facebook murder suspect death: Robert Godwin, Sr.’s family says this is not the ending they wanted

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The family of Robert Godwin, Sr., who police say was shot and killed by Steve Stephens prayed he would surrender to authorities.

Godwin’s family told FOX 8’s Peggy Gallek this was not the ending they wanted.

Stephens was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

There has been a manhunt for the 37-year-old since the horrific crime on Sunday.

On Monday, the family said they already forgave Stephens; it’s something, they said, their father taught them to do: forgive.

One of Godwin’s daughters, Tonya Godwin-Baines, said on Monday:

“To the young man who murdered my daddy, I ask that you please surrender. I forgive you, and love you but most importantly, God loves you. God can heal your mind and save your soul. PLEASE!”

**Continuing coverage, HERE**