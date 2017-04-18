Former girlfriend of Facebook murder suspect talks exclusively with FOX 8, meets with victim’s family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the first time since police say her former boyfriend, Steve Stephens, murdered an elderly man and then posted the video on Facebook, Joy Lane spoke to FOX 8 on Tuesday.

Lane spoke about the ordeal and what her life has been like for the past 48 hours.

**Watch more of the interview on FOX 8 News at 4 p.m.**

“The hashtags Joy Lane, Joy Lane massacre, I don’t even know who Joy Lane is anymore, or how to pick up all the pieces of my world at this moment,” Lane said. “I’ve got a lot of negative comments. Some even said he should have killed me.”

Lane also said she has received support from many including family; her boss, Valerie Sisson, who she works with at Murtis Taylor Human Services System; and strangers including two of the daughters of murder victim, Robert Godwin, Sr.

The family told FOX 8 on Monday, they wanted Lane to know they don’t blame her and wanted to hug her. She told us she wanted to meet with them, and on Tuesday morning, the meeting took place.

The three hugged, cried, and prayed.

Tonya R. Godwin-Baines and Debbie D. Godwin say they know Lane did nothing wrong.

“I feel bad; the last thing he would have said is my name and he didn’t know me or why he was saying,” Lane told the sisters.

Lane said the last time she talked to Stephens was Saturday night and he told her he had quit his job and was moving out of state.

She said she tried to reach him after the video was posted on Facebook but he never answered his phone.

She said the two had dated for awhile.

**Continuing coverage on this story, here**