Canton’s reverse 911 system helps locate missing 10-year-old girl

CANTON, Ohio -- When 10-year-old Nahje' Adkins, of Canton, did not come home after getting off of her school bus on April 11, a desperate search began to try to find her.

For the first time ever, the city used a system to send thousands of texts to residents within several blocks of her home alerting them to the search and her description.

Kevin Massa got one of those texts.

"It was basically just describing the little girl, what she was wearing -- her backpack to her clothes -- and to keep an eye out for her if seen," he said.

The girl's grandmother says within moments of that text being sent, neighbors started coming out of their homes offering to help.

"My neighbors had started getting the message, and the whole neighborhood just started canvassing, and people just started coming out and looking for her," said Brenda Adkins.

Within an hour, the girl was located and returned home safely after having simply walked off on her own.

"I was very grateful that everybody was concerned and looking for my grand baby. I, my dear, was a nervous wreck. They asked me to stay home which was really hard. It was really hard not to go look for her," said her grandmother.

The Wireless Emergency Notification system has been in place in Stark County for several years, but the city of Canton only recently became enrolled.

It has been available to any community in Stark County that wants to participate.

Andrew Jaspers, the Deputy Director of The Stark County Emergency Management Agency, says it is also used by local hospitals and emergency services, like the local Hazmat team, to communicate with their personnel in times of emergencies.

Jaspers says the system can also be used in times of weather emergencies, but it is used very sparingly because they want the residents who get the texts to know that they are serious if they receive one.

To get a text, however, residents have to also enroll.

"It's completely optional. It's completely free. All we need is your telephone information, your name, and your address, and you will be a part of our system," said Jaspers.

"It's a great tool. It's the easiest way for us to alert the public of anything happening and the quickest way," said Stark County Chief Deputy John Oliver.

The system also allows authorities the ability to bypass social media, or use it in addition to social media to help get important information quickly out to more people.

"You know, everything just turned out wonderful," said Brenda Adkins, reacting to the way it helped spread timely information when her granddaughter was missing.

"I just thank God for them, and for the system, and...yes, it works," she added.​