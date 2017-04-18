Live video: Authorities in Erie, PA hold news conference on Facebook murder suspect death

Posted 2:50 pm, April 18, 2017, by , Updated at 03:38PM, April 18, 2017

ERIE, Pa. — Officials in Erie, Pennsylvania, will hold a news conference following a brief chase Tuesday that ended with murder suspect Steve Stephens dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Pennsylvania State Police said the press conference will be held at 3:30 p.m.

At a press conference in Cleveland after the news broke, Police Chief Calvin Williams said that at just after 11 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police received a tip that Stephens’ vehicle was seen in a McDonald’s parking lot near Erie, Pa.

The McDonald’s manager told the New York Times, Stephens ordered food in the drive-thru and they tried to keep him there after one of the workers recognized him, but he took off.

The 37-year-old was wanted after police said he killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. in Cleveland on Sunday, then posted video of the horrific crime to Facebook.

Kara Sutyak April 18, 20173:51 pm

“A trooper saw him pull out a gun and kill himself,” PA State Police said.

Kara Sutyak April 18, 20173:50 pm

PA State Police will do their own investigation and work with Cleveland police as well.

Kara Sutyak April 18, 20173:49 pm

Police thank tipster who called in the tip about Stephens.

Kara Sutyak April 18, 20173:48 pm

Without the public, we would be nowhere, authorities said.

Kara Sutyak April 18, 20173:48 pm

“We don’t believe he had any accomplices.”

Kara Sutyak April 18, 20173:46 pm

PA State Police: We knew he was wanted for homicide in Cleveland, trooper did a successful pit maneuver ending this investigation.

Kara Sutyak April 18, 20173:45 pm

PA State Police: We have search warrants for the contents of the vehicle.

Kara Sutyak April 18, 20173:45 pm

The investigation on where Stephens was has just begun, authorities said.

Kara Sutyak April 18, 20173:43 pm

“He’s been somewhere over the last couple days; we don’t know where.”

Kara Sutyak April 18, 20173:42 pm

Authorities say a “concerned citizen” tipped off authorities. 

Kara Sutyak April 18, 20173:42 pm

Because he was a gambler, authorities thought he might have been close to the casino.

Kara Sutyak April 18, 20173:41 pm

Thanks public for assistance; they were “instrumental” in bringing this to a conclusion. 

Kara Sutyak April 18, 20173:41 pm

PA State Police says Stephens used a handgun to take his own life; they cannot determine how long Stephens had been in the Erie area

Kara Sutyak April 18, 20173:40 pm

Concerned citizen spotted Stephens at McDonald’s; troopers located vehicle and initiated a pursuit.

