Live video: Authorities in Erie, PA hold news conference on Facebook murder suspect death

​

ERIE, Pa. — Officials in Erie, Pennsylvania, will hold a news conference following a brief chase Tuesday that ended with murder suspect Steve Stephens dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Pennsylvania State Police said the press conference will be held at 3:30 p.m.

**Watch LIVE on FOX 8 News, here on FOX8.com, or on our FOX 8 News Facebook page**

At a press conference in Cleveland after the news broke, Police Chief Calvin Williams said that at just after 11 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police received a tip that Stephens’ vehicle was seen in a McDonald’s parking lot near Erie, Pa.

The McDonald’s manager told the New York Times, Stephens ordered food in the drive-thru and they tried to keep him there after one of the workers recognized him, but he took off.

The 37-year-old was wanted after police said he killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. in Cleveland on Sunday, then posted video of the horrific crime to Facebook.

**Continuing coverage, here**