Live video: Authorities in Erie, PA hold news conference on Facebook murder suspect death

ERIE, Pa. — Officials in Erie, Pennsylvania, will hold a news conference following a brief chase Tuesday that ended with murder suspect Steve Stephens dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.
Pennsylvania State Police said the press conference will be held at 3:30 p.m.
At a press conference in Cleveland after the news broke, Police Chief Calvin Williams said that at just after 11 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police received a tip that Stephens’ vehicle was seen in a McDonald’s parking lot near Erie, Pa.
The McDonald’s manager told the New York Times, Stephens ordered food in the drive-thru and they tried to keep him there after one of the workers recognized him, but he took off.
The 37-year-old was wanted after police said he killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. in Cleveland on Sunday, then posted video of the horrific crime to Facebook.
“A trooper saw him pull out a gun and kill himself,” PA State Police said.
PA State Police will do their own investigation and work with Cleveland police as well.
Police thank tipster who called in the tip about Stephens.
Without the public, we would be nowhere, authorities said.
“We don’t believe he had any accomplices.”
PA State Police: We knew he was wanted for homicide in Cleveland, trooper did a successful pit maneuver ending this investigation.
PA State Police: We have search warrants for the contents of the vehicle.
The investigation on where Stephens was has just begun, authorities said.
“He’s been somewhere over the last couple days; we don’t know where.”
Authorities say a “concerned citizen” tipped off authorities.
Because he was a gambler, authorities thought he might have been close to the casino.
Thanks public for assistance; they were “instrumental” in bringing this to a conclusion.
PA State Police says Stephens used a handgun to take his own life; they cannot determine how long Stephens had been in the Erie area
Concerned citizen spotted Stephens at McDonald’s; troopers located vehicle and initiated a pursuit.
