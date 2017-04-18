Asparagus & Spring Pea Tartine
Courtesy of Chef Matthew Ward
Culinary Vegetable Institute
ASPARAGUS & SPRING PEA TARTINE
-asparagus, shaved and blanched
-asparagus tips, pickled (apple cider vin)
-asparagus tips, roasted/seared/grilled
-asparagus ends, juiced
-Calvin Pea Tendrils
-Pea Blooms
-petite snow peas
-EVOO
-Chèvre
-Dill & tarragon
-sliced bread, Sourdough baguette or boule
-butter
-salt and pepper
-lemon zest
-toast sliced bread (two pieces) in butter, salt lightly when toasted to your preference
-Mix asparagus juice, vinegar, oil and salt to taste for light dressing.
-crumble and evenly distribute chèvre on toasted bread. Salt the chèvre. Lightly zest lemon over chèvre.
-dress shaved asparagus and petite peas with prepared dressing, salt and pepper to taste
-arrange asparagus, Tendrils and peas on bread slices.
-garnish with dill, tarragon and pea Blooms.
-serve immediately and enjoy.