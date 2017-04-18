× Asparagus & Spring Pea Tartine

Courtesy of Chef Matthew Ward

Culinary Vegetable Institute

ASPARAGUS & SPRING PEA TARTINE

-asparagus, shaved and blanched

-asparagus tips, pickled (apple cider vin)

-asparagus tips, roasted/seared/grilled

-asparagus ends, juiced

-Calvin Pea Tendrils

-Pea Blooms

-petite snow peas

-EVOO

-Chèvre

-Dill & tarragon

-sliced bread, Sourdough baguette or boule

-butter

-salt and pepper

-lemon zest

-toast sliced bread (two pieces) in butter, salt lightly when toasted to your preference

-Mix asparagus juice, vinegar, oil and salt to taste for light dressing.

-crumble and evenly distribute chèvre on toasted bread. Salt the chèvre. Lightly zest lemon over chèvre.

-dress shaved asparagus and petite peas with prepared dressing, salt and pepper to taste

-arrange asparagus, Tendrils and peas on bread slices.

-garnish with dill, tarragon and pea Blooms.

-serve immediately and enjoy.