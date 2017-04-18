× April 18, 2017

Beer Floats with Carpe Diem

Cathy Wyatt, owner of Carpe Diem, combines three local favorites to make one amazing drink. She shares her recipe for beer floats. Downtown Canton – 215 Market Ave. N Canton 44072 -or- Belden Village Mall – 230 Belden Village St. NW Canton, OH 44718 www.carpediemcoffeeshop.com

Asparagus

There are many ways to love asparagus. Farmer Lee Jones and Chef Matthew Ward from the Culinary Vegetable Institute share new ways to love the spring veggie. www.culinaryvegetableinstitute.com

Young Team Realtors: Kitchen Trends

In the market to buy or sell your home? Pay close attention to the kitchen. It can make or break a deal. We turn to Ryan Young of Young Team Realtors to see what’s trending in the kitchen. 216.378.9618 www.YoungTeamRealtors.com

Urban Bulk Foods

It’s a piece of the country…right here in the city. We’re shopping at a place you’ll be surprised to find minutes from downtown Cleveland. Affordable spices, baking ingredients, local honey, Amish butter are just a few treasures at Urban Bulk Foods. 14021 Madison Ave., Lakewood 44107 / 216.644.6911 https://www.facebook.com/URBAN-BULK-FOODS-994636870586572/

Ask the Vet: Getting Pets Ready for Summer

A new season means new reasons to worry about your pets. Dr. Brian Forsgren from Gateway Animal Clinic addresses some of the most common concerns this time of year. 1819 Abbey Ave.,Cleveland 44113 / 216.771.4414 http://www.gatewayanimalohio.com/

Wow Factor

Prepare to be “wowed.” Wow Factor is coming to the Western Reserve Historical Society celebrating 150 years of collecting bold fashions. The exhibit opens April 28th with an opening gala. Tickets available by calling 216.721.5722 x5722 Wrhs.org/wowfactor

Mr. Hero Caprese Steak

Chef Jim Cox joins us in the kitchen with Mr. Hero’s famous steak sandwiches. www.mrhero.com