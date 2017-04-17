× Stephens told mother: ‘If you see me again, it’ll be a miracle’

CLEVELAND — As the manhunt for Steve Stephens intensifies across multiple states, his loved ones are searching for answers and trying to cope with the horror of his alleged crime.

Fraternity brothers of 37-year-old Stephens told Fox 8 News on Sunday that the man accused of fatally shooting 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr., is not the man they once knew.

“On behalf of the Supreme Council and the members of Omega Psi Phi

Fraternity, Incorporated, we lift our sincere and heartfelt prayers and condolences of comfort to the families impacted by the recent shooting in Cleveland, Ohio.”

They also said that they never knew Stephens was capable of committing such terrible acts, and urged him to turn himself in.

Meanwhile, Stephens’ mother, Maggie Green, told CNN the oldest of her three children came by her house Saturday afternoon.

“He said this is the last time I was going to see him,” recalled Green, 53.

Green, a former clerk at the Justice Center in Cleveland who is now on disability, said she was confused by her son’s words.

“If you see me again, it’ll be a miracle,” she quoted him as saying.

On Sunday, Green learned about the shooting when her youngest son told her about the video.

She was “just dumbfounded” and called Stephens. They spoke briefly but her phone died, Green said.

When asked what message she wanted to relay to her son, Green said: “I want him to call me.”

Cleveland police said those in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan should watch for the suspect. He may be out of Ohio at this time, police said.

Stephens is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call 911 immediately. Out-of-state residents should contact their local authorities.

