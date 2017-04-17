Nationwide manhunt continues for Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The search for a suspect accused of shooting and killing man in Cleveland, then posted the video on Facebook is ongoing.

The Cleveland Division of Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and the U.S. Marshals Service are working together on the nationwide manhunt for Steve Stephens.

Police said the 37-year-old murdered a man on East 93rd Street Sunday afternoon. Stephens posted video of the crime on his Facebook page, then in a series of other live videos, claimed to kill others. According to Cleveland police, 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. is the only victim.

The search for Stephens was expanded to multiple states, as officers and agents continue to investigate hundreds of tips. At this time, there are no credible leads to his location, according to Cleveland police. According to Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, officers searched several locations tied to Stephens and recovered weapons. He did not find any specifics of where they were found.

"While the public is asked to remain vigilant and report strange or suspicious activities or persons to their local law enforcement immediately, residents are NOT being told to stay in their homes," Cleveland's joint information center said in a news release on Monday.

Authorities are also reminding friends of Stephens that helping a fugitive or withholding information can result in charges. Williams said they have been in contact with the suspect's friends and family, who are cooperating with the investigation.

Stephens is 6 foot 1 and weighs 244 pounds. He is bald with a beard. Police said he was last driving a white 2016 Ford Fusion with temporary tag E363630. Williams told reporters on Monday there is no reason to believe the suspect is no longer driving that vehicle.

Investigating agencies and Crime Stoppers are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's capture.

If you see Stephens, please call 911 immediately. Anyone with additional information or tips should dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.

