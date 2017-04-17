Memorial growing for father of 10 who was shot and killed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — People were leaving flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and candles, Monday, at the scene of a horrific crime in Cleveland: Police say Steve Stephens shot and killed Robert Godwin, Sr. on East 93rd St. on Sunday.

The video was then posted on Facebook. Stephens, 37, claimed to have killed several other people, but Cleveland police once again reiterated on Monday, there are no other victims.

The manhunt for Stephens continued across several states.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or 1-800 CALL FBI.

The victim, Robert Godwin, Sr., was a father of 10 and one of the sweetest people, his family told FOX 8 News.

One of Godwin’s daughters, Tonya Godwin-Baines, said, “To the young man who murdered my daddy, I ask that you please surrender. I forgive you, and love you but most importantly, God loves you. God can heal your mind and save your soul. PLEASE!”

