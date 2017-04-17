Manhunt for Facebook Live murder suspect intensifies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The manhunt for the suspect accused of committing murder live on Facebook has intensified as it enters its second day.

Cleveland police said early Monday that a media briefing would be held at 9 a.m. at City Hall to provide an update on the case.

9 am media briefing at Cleveland City Hall 601 Lakeside Avenue, Red Room. No additional victims/incidents linked to FB incident as of now. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 17, 2017

Officials have not put the city on lockdown but are warning people to be vigilant. Officers are traveling two to a car today; the city, meanwhile, is using every law enforcement agency it can to assist in the search for 37-year-old Steve Stephens.

Stephens is wanted for aggravated murder in the death of 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr.

Godwin was walking down East 93rd Street Sunday afternoon, when he was approached by Stephens, then shot and killed, police said. The murder was posted on Facebook.

Despite Stephens' claims of killing more than a dozen people, officials said Godwin is the only known victim at this time.

Cleveland police said those in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan should watch for the suspect. He may be out of Ohio at this time, police said.

Stephens is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call 911 immediately. Out-of-state residents should contact their local authorities.

