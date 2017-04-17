Local group plans second trip of supplies for ranchers devastated by Oklahoma, Kansas fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOGADORE, Ohio - Volunteers who helped drive 500 bales of hay from Ohio to ranchers in Oklahoma and Kansas who were devastated by wildfires say they knew they would be going back.

The group made the trek in March from Duma's Meats in Mogadore.

"When we rolled up and we saw the first sign that said fire damage, from that point on until the time we got back to Ohio, it was just nothing, but crying," Joe Farwell said.

"Everybody came back from the last one very emotionally driven. We were talking on the way back from the first one of what can we do, when can we leave for the next trip," Matt Moulton said.

Many said they were not prepared for exactly what they found when they arrived to the drop-off locations.

"We actually got to the panhandle of Oklahoma and the best way you can describe it is a desert. There was nothing green. The trees that were around the houses were burnt, the houses that were there were burnt there was nothing, but ashes," Farwell said.

"There's half-burnt up fence posts dangling in the wind and there's burnt telephone poles half way up. And black ground and no grass and the road was burnt from the fire. The asphalt had bubbled up and that was crazy," Sarah Birtch said.

The volunteers described endless miles of destroyed fence line, leaving the ranchers there with a difficult time keeping the livestock that survived on their property.

"Everything has been burned off from the ground. There's miles and miles that we drove when we saw nothing, but fence posts just laying on the ground because they are burned through," Moulton said.

On Friday, the second trip is planned to depart from Duma's Meats. This time with as many as 50 trucks carrying about three times as much hay and a lot more.

"We are taking more fencing supplies as far as T-posts, barbed wire, connectors, wooden fence posts, and any kind of like supplies as far as calf supplies for the baby calfs," said Dan Duma.

While contributions continue to roll in, the volunteers still have needs of their own to make the trip possible. As of Monday, there is more hay than trucks to deliver it and the volunteers said they can use as much fencing material as they can collect.

Contributions are also being accepted to help pay transportation and lodging expenses for the more than 20-hour, one-way trip for each driver.

After the first convoy and the tearful reception they received, the drivers who plan to go said they know the effort is worthwhile.

"It was super special to be a part of it. You felt proud, like super special to be a part of this, but at the same time very humbled to be a part of it," Birtch said.

Contributions can be made at Duma's Meats, located at 857 Randolph Rd., Mogadore, Ohio or by calling 330-281-2860. You can follow updates on their trip here.

41.046820 -81.361834