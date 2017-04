Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Six-year-old Tessa Puma captured the hearts of Northeast Ohio when the community learned the passionate young dancer lost a leg to an infection stemming from strep throat and the flu.

Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer had a chance to sit down with Tessa's father Matt and her brother Tyler to find out more about the journey that lies ahead for the family.

To learn more about the upcoming 'Team Tessa 5k Walk/Run click here.