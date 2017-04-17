JACK Cleveland Casino increases security during search for Facebook murder suspect

CLEVELAND– There will be increased security at the casino in downtown Cleveland as police continue to hunt for a suspected killer.

Steve Stephens, 37, is wanted for aggravated murder in the shooting death of 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. The Cleveland Division of Police said Stephens posted the crime on Facebook.

The disturbing crime has caused concern across Northeast Ohio as the suspect remains on the loose. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said residents should remain vigilant and watch out for each other.

A spokeswoman for JACK Entertainment released the following statement to FOX 8 News:

“All of us at JACK Entertainment were shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic event that occurred in Cleveland yesterday. Our thoughts are with the family of the victim and all others affected by this horrific event. Like other businesses in Cleveland, we are taking precautions at our Cleveland property – including increased levels of security – in order to ensure the safety of our team members and guests.”

The FBI, ATF and U.S. Marshals issued a $50,000 reward for information leading to Stephens’ arrest. Police said he is driving a white Ford Fusion with temporary tags E363630.

