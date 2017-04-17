I-Team: police radio tapes give look inside massive investigation into Facebook murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained police radio tapes giving us a look into the massive, and at times, chaotic investigation into the murder of a man caught on camera and posted on Facebook.

We’ve learned Cleveland 911 took in nearly 300 more calls on Easter than on the previous Sunday.

And the I TEAM has found, just after the killing appeared on Facebook, Cleveland Police started getting calls from around the country as far away as California.

Police radio captured the frenzy over the search for Steve Stephens. Dispatchers started taking so many calls, one county dispatcher can be heard telling a woman, "Ma'am, ma'am, ma'am, I got about a 100 911 calls about this."

Callers can be heard saying, "He's on the loose. And I'm really worried." And, "We're trying to make sure that this guy's not coming over to my parents’ house."

Police can be heard asking dispatchers for more information about the suspect. Other officers break in on the radio to share a few more details.

Dispatchers have been held up at times with people calling 911 to ask if the suspect has been caught yet. Others, have called in fake tips making up possible sightings.

Even now, investigators have to sort through social media postings to figure out what’s real and what’s fake.

As officers on the ground have searched; the Cleveland Police chopper has flown patrols from the air. And investigators have searched abandoned buildings, contacted hospitals, and looked back through calls for shots fired to make sure there are no more victims.

Teams of officers have also searched places where the suspect has lived. The Chief says police have found weapons and more.

Meantime, as of late Monday, the search continued. And so did the calls about possible sightings of the suspect or his car.

**Police said Stephens may be driving a white Ford Fusion with Ohio temporary tag: E363630**

