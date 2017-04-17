‘Giraffe Cam’ to be taken down after April suffers leg injury

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Millions have been watching April the giraffe’s livestream, but, on Monday, park officials said they will pull the video feed after April suffered an injury.

Animal Adventure Park posted on Facebook that, just days after giving birth to her calf, April twisted one of her legs, which keepers say is not uncommon with animals her size.

The park added that it’s been bogged down with messages about April, which have been affecting it’s email servers and say it’s the reason why they’re taking down the “Giraffe Cam.”

As of Monday evening, the livestream was still running. Animal Adventure Park said the feed will come down between Wednesday and Friday.

April has been the subject of international attention since the live feed was turned on in February. On Saturday, after months of anticipation, April gave birth to her fourth calf.

The Animal Adventure Park currently has a contest under way to name the male calf. It costs $1 to cast a vote, and the park says the money will go to three different causes: giraffe conservation, “Ava’s Little Heroes” – an event named after the park owners’ daughter who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy – and to further improvements at Animal Adventure Park.

