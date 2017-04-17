Family of Facebook murder victim warns of fake fundraising accounts

CLEVELAND– The family of Robert Godwin, Sr., want people to know they have not set up any fundraising accounts in his name.

Godwin, 74, was shot and killed while walking on East 93rd Street Sunday afternoon. The Cleveland Division of Police said Steve Stephens is wanted for aggravated murder in the shooting, which was posted on Facebook.

The manhunt for Stephens is ongoing and Cleveland police are asking residents in nearby states to be alert.

Godwin’s daughter, Tonya Godwin-Baines, said her family has not created a GoFundMe account for her late father. She also said no one has been authorized to create such account.

Authorities have been notified of at least 35 accounts on the fundraising site that are not connected to the family, Godwin-Baines said.

Robert Godwin was the father of 10 children. His daughter described him as one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet, adding he didn’t deserve to die like this.

