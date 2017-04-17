Employer of Facebook murder suspect closed today due to safety concerns

CLEVELAND — The employer of Steve Stephens says the agency will be closed today because of safety concerns, a spokesperson has confirmed to Fox 8 News.

Beech Brook Assistant Vice President Nancy Kortemeyer on Monday morning said they would reevaluate whether or not to remain closed on Tuesday after hearing the latest update from Cleveland officials at a 9 a.m. media briefing.

The Cleveland Division of Police said 37-year-old Stephens killed a man on East 93rd Street Sunday afternoon. While the suspect claimed on Facebook that he murdered more than a dozen people, Cleveland police said there are no other known victims.

In the live video on Facebook, Stephens said he works at Beech Brook, a behavioral health agency for children and families headquartered in Pepper Pike. The suspect was even wearing his work ID badge at the time of the crime.

Nancy Kortemeyer of Beech Brook confirmed Stephens is an employee. She also issued the following statement:

“We were shocked and horrified to learn of this news today. We were notified that it was on Facebook, and we are waiting along with everyone else to hear if he has been apprehended. Our hearts go out to the family of Mr. Godwin, and we are hoping that the Cleveland Police will be able to apprehend Mr. Stephens as soon as possible and before anyone else is injured.”

Stephens is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.

The victim was identified as Robert Godwin, Sr., 74.

