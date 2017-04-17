Employer: Facebook murder suspect had FBI background check

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A spokeswoman for the behavior health facility where the suspect in the shooting of an elderly Cleveland man worked says the man underwent an extensive FBI background check before being hired in 2008.

Beech Brook spokeswoman Nancy Kortemeyer says Monday there was nothing in the background check for 37-year-old Steve Stephens that caused any concerns.

Kortemeyer says Stephens' job since 2015 as a vocational specialist involved preparing youth and young adults ages 16-25 for employment.

Stephens had referred to himself as a case manager. Kortemeyer says he did have a caseload of clients that he managed.

Authorities say Stephens did not have a criminal record.

Officials say Stephens shot and killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. on Sunday and posted the gruesome video on Facebook.

**Hear from Godwin's family here and see their plea to the suspect**

Both the Pepper Pike facility and a drop-in center in Cleveland are closed Monday and a decision will be made later Monday about when they will reopen.

**Continuing coverage on this story, here**