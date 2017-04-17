Eat light and healthy: Rainbow carrots and sugar snaps Weight Watchers recipe

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Weight Watchers wants to help us 'spring' into action with fresh ideas that help make healthy eating a snap.
Dawn Smith showed Fox 8's Natalie Herbick how to kick up the flavor on some simple vegetables and how to turn blueberries and a lemon into refreshing sorbet. Click here to learn see more Weight Watchers recipes.
Rainbow Carrots and Sugar Snaps with Sherry-Dill Vinaigrette
Weight Watchers Magazine (March/April Issue)
3 SmartPoints per serving
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup slivered almonds
- 2 cup rainbow carrots, cut into ¼-inch diagonal slices
- 1 cup sugar snap peas, strings removed
- ¼ cup roughly chopped shallots
- 2 Tablespoon chopped dill
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon sherry or white-wine vinegar
- 1 medium garlic clove, peeled, smashed
- 2 Teaspoon honey
- ½ Teaspoon salt
- ¼ Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Place almonds on baking sheet; bake 5 minutes. Stir almonds and continue baking until just golden, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from baking sheet; let cool.
- Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, bring 1 quart water to a boil over high heat. Add carrots cook 1 minute (cook an additional minute if you like your carrots tender). Add sugar snaps; cook until just bright green, 2 minutes. Drain vegetables; rinse under cold water to stop cooking and shake out all excess water.
- In a medium bowl, combine blanched vegetables, shallots, dill, oil, vinegar, garlic, honey, salt and pepper; toss to combine and then sprinkle with toasted almonds (remove garlic clove, if desired).
Blueberry-Meyer Lemon Sorbet with Thyme
Weight Watchers Magazine (March/April Issue)
3 SmartPoints per serving
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup water
- ½ cup sugar
- 8 sprigs thyme, plus extra for garnish (optional)
- ¾ cup fresh lemon juice from 5-6 Meyer lemons
3 cups frozen unsweetened blueberries
Lemon zest (optional)
Directions:
- Combine water, sugar and 8 thyme sprigs into a small saucepan; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium simmer for 5 minutes. Let cool; then chill completely in refrigerator, about 1 hour.
- Remove thyme sprigs; pour chilled sugar mixture into a blender with lemon juice and frozen blueberries; puree until smooth. Immediately transfer mixture to an ice-cream maker; process according to manufacturer’s instructions. Freeze until ready to eat. Sprinkle with lemon zest (if using) and fresh thyme before serving.