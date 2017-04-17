Eat light and healthy: Rainbow carrots and sugar snaps Weight Watchers recipe

Search for Facebook murder suspect intensifies

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Weight Watchers wants to help us 'spring' into action with fresh ideas that help make healthy eating a snap.

Dawn Smith showed Fox 8's Natalie Herbick how to kick up the flavor on some simple vegetables and how to turn blueberries and a lemon into refreshing sorbet. Click here to learn see more Weight Watchers recipes.

 

Rainbow Carrots and Sugar Snaps with Sherry-Dill Vinaigrette

Weight Watchers Magazine (March/April Issue)

3 SmartPoints per serving

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup slivered almonds
  • 2 cup rainbow carrots, cut into ¼-inch diagonal slices
  • 1 cup sugar snap peas, strings removed
  • ¼ cup roughly chopped shallots
  • 2 Tablespoon chopped dill
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon sherry or white-wine vinegar
  • 1 medium garlic clove, peeled, smashed
  • 2 Teaspoon honey
  • ½ Teaspoon salt
  • ¼ Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Place almonds on baking sheet; bake 5 minutes. Stir almonds and continue baking until just golden, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from baking sheet; let cool.
  3. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, bring 1 quart water to a boil over high heat. Add carrots cook 1 minute (cook an additional minute if you like your carrots tender). Add sugar snaps; cook until just bright green, 2 minutes. Drain vegetables; rinse under cold water to stop cooking and shake out all excess water.
  4. In a medium bowl, combine blanched vegetables, shallots, dill, oil, vinegar, garlic, honey, salt and pepper; toss to combine and then sprinkle with toasted almonds (remove garlic clove, if desired).

 

Blueberry-Meyer Lemon Sorbet with Thyme

Weight Watchers Magazine (March/April Issue)

3 SmartPoints per serving

Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup water
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 8 sprigs thyme, plus extra for garnish (optional)
  • ¾ cup fresh lemon juice from 5-6 Meyer lemons

3 cups frozen unsweetened blueberries

Lemon zest (optional)

Directions:

  1. Combine water, sugar and 8 thyme sprigs into a small saucepan; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium simmer for 5 minutes. Let cool; then chill completely in refrigerator, about 1 hour.
  2. Remove thyme sprigs; pour chilled sugar mixture into a blender with lemon juice and frozen blueberries; puree until smooth. Immediately transfer mixture to an ice-cream maker; process according to manufacturer’s instructions. Freeze until ready to eat. Sprinkle with lemon zest (if using) and fresh thyme before serving.