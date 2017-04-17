Eat light and healthy: Rainbow carrots and sugar snaps Weight Watchers recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Weight Watchers wants to help us 'spring' into action with fresh ideas that help make healthy eating a snap.

Dawn Smith showed Fox 8's Natalie Herbick how to kick up the flavor on some simple vegetables and how to turn blueberries and a lemon into refreshing sorbet. Click here to learn see more Weight Watchers recipes.

Rainbow Carrots and Sugar Snaps with Sherry-Dill Vinaigrette

Weight Watchers Magazine (March/April Issue)

3 SmartPoints per serving

Ingredients:

¼ cup slivered almonds

2 cup rainbow carrots, cut into ¼-inch diagonal slices

1 cup sugar snap peas, strings removed

¼ cup roughly chopped shallots

2 Tablespoon chopped dill

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 Tablespoon sherry or white-wine vinegar

1 medium garlic clove, peeled, smashed

2 Teaspoon honey

½ Teaspoon salt

¼ Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place almonds on baking sheet; bake 5 minutes. Stir almonds and continue baking until just golden, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from baking sheet; let cool. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, bring 1 quart water to a boil over high heat. Add carrots cook 1 minute (cook an additional minute if you like your carrots tender). Add sugar snaps; cook until just bright green, 2 minutes. Drain vegetables; rinse under cold water to stop cooking and shake out all excess water. In a medium bowl, combine blanched vegetables, shallots, dill, oil, vinegar, garlic, honey, salt and pepper; toss to combine and then sprinkle with toasted almonds (remove garlic clove, if desired).

Blueberry-Meyer Lemon Sorbet with Thyme

Weight Watchers Magazine (March/April Issue)

3 SmartPoints per serving

Ingredients:

¾ cup water

½ cup sugar

8 sprigs thyme, plus extra for garnish (optional)

¾ cup fresh lemon juice from 5-6 Meyer lemons

3 cups frozen unsweetened blueberries

Lemon zest (optional)

Directions: