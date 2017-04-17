× Download: Chrissy Tiegen tells people to stop shaming childless women

Model and host Chrissy Teigen has spoken out about childless women.

Teigen says it’s important to discuss if women want children instead of just assuming that every woman does.

Teigen and singer husband John Legend are parents to an 11-month-old daughter Luna. However, Teigen says our society needs to accept women who choose to lead child-free lives.

She believes women should have the space to discuss motherhood as an option, not a guarantee. Too often, Teigen says, people are appalled when a woman reveals it was her choice to not have children.

