Live video and blog: Cleveland police hold another update on search for Facebook murder suspect

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police will hold another news conference on Monday in the search for suspected murderer Steve Stephens.
Steve Stephens
Stephens, 37, shot and killed a man on East 93rd Street in Cleveland Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. The murder was posted on Facebook.
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said officers searched dozens of locations for Stephens with no success. The department is working with federal, state and other local agencies to find him.
The last confirmed sighting of the suspect was the scene of the murder.
The victim, 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr., was the father of 10. His family issued a plea to Stephens to surrender to police.
While Stephens claimed on Facebook to have killed more than a dozen people, Cleveland police emphasized there are no other known victims.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts should call 1-800-CALL-FBI. If you see Stephens, do not approach. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Williams says they have searched several locations tied to Stephens and recovered weapons.
“Be careful, unfortunately we’re in an era where things like this happen,” Williams says. “We have to be careful, we have to be vigilant, we have to watch over each other.”
Williams says they’ve located a lot of the people he’s been talking to and they are cooperating.
Chief of police says no truth to reported sightings of Stephens in Philadelphia.
Chief says they have no reason to believe that he is not driving his white Ford Fusion. There is a usually a crime associated with switching vehicles, Williams says.
Williams says they have received dozens and dozens of tips. They are investigating every one of them.
Williams again encourages Stephens to contact a friend, family member or clergy.
“We definitely want to get it resolved as quickly as possible. The victim’s family deserves it,” says Police Chief Williams.
Reward money coming from FBI, ATF and US Marshals.
Mayor Frank Jackson says there is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Steve Stephens. He calls the search “aggressive and focused.”
Cleveland police said the news conference would begin at 3 p.m.
