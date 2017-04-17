Live video and blog: Cleveland police hold another update on search for Facebook murder suspect

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police will hold another news conference on Monday in the search for suspected murderer Steve Stephens.

Stephens, 37, shot and killed a man on East 93rd Street in Cleveland Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. The murder was posted on Facebook.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said officers searched dozens of locations for Stephens with no success. The department is working with federal, state and other local agencies to find him.

The last confirmed sighting of the suspect was the scene of the murder.

The victim, 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr., was the father of 10. His family issued a plea to Stephens to surrender to police.

While Stephens claimed on Facebook to have killed more than a dozen people, Cleveland police emphasized there are no other known victims.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts should call 1-800-CALL-FBI. If you see Stephens, do not approach. He is considered armed and dangerous.

