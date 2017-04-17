Cleveland police ask residents in other states to be on alert in search for Facebook murder suspect

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police are asking residents in surrounding states to be on alert for the suspect accused of killing a man on Facebook.

Police said 37-year-old Steve Stephens is wanted for aggravated murder in the death of Robert Godwin, Sr. The shooting happened on East 93rd Street in Cleveland Sunday afternoon and was posted on Facebook.

Cleveland police said those in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan to watch for the suspect. He may be out of Ohio at this time, police said.

Stephens is driving a white Ford Fusion with temporary tag E363630. He is 6 foot 1 and 244 pounds with a full beard.

UPDATE Homicide suspect Steve Stephens' actual vehicle has Ohio Temp tag E363630 pic.twitter.com/tE3r5u4BNN — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 17, 2017

Despite claims of killing more than a dozen, Cleveland police said there is only one known victim at this time.

Stephens is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call 911 immediately. Out-of-state residents should contact their local authorities.

