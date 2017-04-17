× Cavaliers look to take two-game lead against the Pacers

CLEVELAND– The reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to extend their lead against the Indiana Pacers in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Cavs won 109-108 in Sunday night’s game. LeBron James put up 32 points, with 6 rebounds and 13 assists.

The rest of the Round 1 schedule:

Game 3: Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Game 4: Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Game 5: Tuesday, April 25 at Quicken Loans Arena (If necessary)

Game 6: Thursday, April 27 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (If necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, April 29 at Quicken Loans Arena (If necessary)

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here