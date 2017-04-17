$50,000 reward in search for Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens

Cavaliers look to take two-game lead against the Pacers

Posted 7:39 pm, April 17, 2017, by

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers get to the basket next to CJ Miles #0 of the Indiana Pacers during the second half in Game One of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 15, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 109-108 to take a 1-0 series lead. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to extend their lead against the Indiana Pacers in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Cavs won 109-108 in Sunday night’s game. LeBron James put up 32 points, with 6 rebounds and 13 assists.

The rest of the Round 1 schedule:

Game 3: Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Game 4: Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Game 5: Tuesday, April 25 at Quicken Loans Arena (If necessary)
Game 6: Thursday, April 27 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (If necessary)
Game 7: Saturday, April 29 at Quicken Loans Arena (If necessary)

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here

Related stories