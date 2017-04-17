74-year-old man killed in Cleveland was father of 10

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The family of Robert Godwin, Sr. is sharing photos of their beloved father with FOX 8 News.

Tonya Godwin-Baines, one of Godwin’s daughters, told FOX 8’s Jessica Dill, he was the father of 10 — six girls and four boys.

Godwin, 74, was shot and killed while walking on East 93rd Street Sunday afternoon. The Cleveland Division of Police said Steve Stephens is wanted for aggravated murder in the shooting, which was posted on Facebook.

Godwin-Baines said the family is absolutely devastated. They want their father to be remembered for the good he did in his life, not for the horrific video.

They are asking people to please not share the video.

Sunday evening, Godwin’s daughter told FOX 8, her family has not created a GoFundMe account for her late father. She also said no one has been authorized to create such account.

