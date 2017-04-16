Weather Outlook: Mild temperatures; rain, storms possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Easter!

We were a degree shy from tying the record yesterday! Cleveland hit 83 degrees yesterday afternoon; that’s the warmest temperature here in Cleveland since September 23 of last year!

It won’t be as warm today, but it will still be quite mild, in the 70s.

Download the Fox 8 Weather app ... It’ll come in handy today. Widespread rain, storms are expected Easter Sunday afternoon and evening with the heaviest being focused south and southeast. It will not be a washout. The bulk of the rain occurring in the late afternoon and early evening hours will sport some thunder. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible as the front moves through, especially over our southern counties.

Here’s a look from the HRRR model perspective valid around 1-2 pm (courtesy WxBell) showing a line of showers and thunderstorms rolling through. This is why, if you're headed to Progressive Field this afternoon for the game, you may want to sport your rain gear.

HRRR Model courtesy WxBell

Sunshine returns for Monday with cooler temps. Highs will be in the 50s to around 60°. Tuesday will sport sunshine with highs well into the 60s.

Here is your latest 8-day forecast: