Sunshine and highs near 70 this week

With the sunshine coming out more this afternoon and a strong southwesterly wind we managed to reach 80 degrees in Cleveland!

Akron/Canton you were close with a high of 79. There a few isolated showers showing up on Storm Fox this evening in our southwestern communities.

Most of us will be rain free for the remainder of your Easter Sunday. Here’s your evening forecast…

Sunshine returns for Monday with cooler temps. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s. The lake breeze will cool down lake shore communities. Abundant sunshine expected on Tuesday with highs around 70. More unsettled weather expected mid week. Stay tuned.

Here is your latest #8dayforecast.