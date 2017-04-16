× Police: Home invasion leads to hours-long standoff in Painesville

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Two males were arrested Sunday morning after a home invasion led to an hours-long standoff with Painesville police.

It happened at around 4:30 a.m. Easter Sunday at a home in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

Police said a woman heard suspects breaking into her home and called 911. She managed to escape before they got into the house.

The suspects were inside the home when officers arrived a short time later. That’s when, officials say, the males refused to leave the home and SWAT responded to the scene.

After more than four hours, the suspects were taken into custody.

Further details, including the name of the suspects, were not immediately released.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.