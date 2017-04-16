Fraternity brothers of murder suspect are shocked by crime

CLEVELAND, Ohio– The fraternity brothers of murder suspect Steve Stephens spoke out to FOX 8’s Maia Belay Sunday night, saying they are shocked by the crime.

Stephens, who is accused of murdering an elderly man in Cleveland on Facebook Live, mentioned Omega Psi Phi in one of his Facebook posts.

The fraternity brothers say Stephens has not been an active member for years, and they have not spoken with him in several months.

They are saddened by what happened and have extended their deepest sympathies to the family of the victim, 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr.

They said they did not know Stephens was capable of something like this and urged him to turn himself in. They added if they had any clue he was capable of this crime, they would have gotten him the mental health help that he needs.

Stephens is driving a white Ford Fusion with Ohio temporary tag E363630. He is 6’1″ and 244 pounds. He is bald and has a full beard.

Actual photo of Steve Stephens, homicide suspect's, actual vehicle. Please call 9-1-1 if seen. Plate not yet available. pic.twitter.com/hn8a8nQEAP — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 16, 2017

