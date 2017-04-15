Weather Outlook: Here comes the warm temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Easter weekend!

A warm front is forecast to move through this afternoon which will place us in the warm and unstable sector for both today and Sunday.

Showers and some thunder will lend way to a drier, warmer, and windier afternoon. It will be quite warm and toasty with temps into the 70s, an 80 is possible especially inland.

Heading to the game this afternoon? Rain is not expected! Download the Fox 8 Weather app if you’d like to track any lingering showers.

Widespread rain, storms are expected Easter Sunday afternoon and evening with the heaviest being focused south and southeast. It will not be a washout tomorrow, just some scattered showers in the morning with the bulk of the rain occurring in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Here is your latest #8dayforecast.